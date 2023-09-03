Matt Duffy is available when the Kansas City Royals battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 28 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-3.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .253 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Duffy has picked up a hit in 51.4% of his 70 games this season, with multiple hits in 7.1% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 70 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (14.3%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (18.6%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .307 AVG .195 .374 OBP .233 .375 SLG .244 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 3 14/7 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 1

