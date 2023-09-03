Matt Duffy is available when the Kansas City Royals battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 28 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-3.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy is hitting .253 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Duffy has picked up a hit in 51.4% of his 70 games this season, with multiple hits in 7.1% of them.
  • He has gone deep in one of 70 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this season (14.3%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this season (18.6%), including one multi-run game.

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 35
.307 AVG .195
.374 OBP .233
.375 SLG .244
4 XBH 4
1 HR 0
9 RBI 3
14/7 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
