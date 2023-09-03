Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is batting .228 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Massey has recorded a hit in 58 of 108 games this season (53.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (18.5%).
  • Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (8.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Massey has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (26.9%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (10.2%).
  • In 25.9% of his games this year (28 of 108), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.8%) he has scored more than once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 56
.240 AVG .218
.301 OBP .244
.359 SLG .368
14 XBH 14
3 HR 7
20 RBI 23
35/14 K/BB 50/6
3 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Houston Astros, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
