MJ Melendez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 28 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while batting .236.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 83 of 127 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has homered in 12 games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Melendez has had an RBI in 30 games this year (23.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.236
|AVG
|.236
|.310
|OBP
|.302
|.376
|SLG
|.418
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|71/27
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.75 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
