On Sunday, Nolan Jones (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Blue Jays.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 47 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (16.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has driven in a run in 23 games this year (29.5%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 42.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .288 AVG .271 .378 OBP .346 .520 SLG .507 14 XBH 19 7 HR 7 21 RBI 21 35/17 K/BB 65/16 7 SB 2

