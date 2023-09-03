Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will meet Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Red Sox

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 133 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 548 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.413 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-13) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has earned a quality start two times in 23 starts this season.

Greinke has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Zack Greinke Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Cole Ragans Colin Selby 8/30/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Angel Zerpa Andre Jackson 9/1/2023 Red Sox W 13-2 Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox L 9-5 Home Alec Marsh Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox - Home Zack Greinke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox - Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brady Singer Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Greinke Kevin Gausman

