The Boston Red Sox (70-66) and the Kansas City Royals (42-95) will match up in the series rubber match on Sunday, September 3 at Kauffman Stadium, with Chris Sale starting for the Red Sox and Zack Greinke toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Royals have +180 odds to play spoiler. Boston is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-13, 4.98 ERA)

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 32 out of the 61 games, or 52.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 5-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Red Sox went 1-3 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total nine times.

The Royals have won in 37, or 31.1%, of the 119 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 7-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

