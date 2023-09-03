The Boston Red Sox (70-66) and Kansas City Royals (42-95) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (5-3, 4.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-13, 4.98 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-13, 4.98 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-13) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 24 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.98, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.

Greinke is looking to collect his third quality start of the year in this game.

Greinke heads into the game with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (5-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, a 4.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.185 in 15 games this season.

He has five quality starts in 15 chances this season.

In 15 starts, Sale has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.