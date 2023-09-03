How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In a Sunday WNBA schedule that has four competitive contests, the New York Liberty versus the Chicago Sky is a game to catch.
Today's WNBA Games
The Chicago Sky face the New York Liberty
The Liberty hope to pick up a road win at the Sky on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 15-21
- NYL Record: 29-7
- CHI Stats: 80.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- NYL Stats: 89.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.8 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -389
- CHI Odds to Win: +300
- Total: 163.5 points
The Dallas Wings face the Indiana Fever
The Fever look to pull off a road win at the Wings on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 20-16
- IND Record: 11-25
- DAL Stats: 87.1 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- IND Stats: 81.3 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9
- DAL Odds to Win: -550
- IND Odds to Win: +395
- Total: 170.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx play the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury hit the road the Lynx on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 18-19
- PHO Record: 9-27
- MIN Stats: 80.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (11th)
- PHO Stats: 76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -189
- PHO Odds to Win: +154
- Total: 161 points
The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Washington Mystics
The Mystics go on the road to face the Sparks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 15-21
- WAS Record: 17-19
- LAS Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (third)
- WAS Stats: 80.3 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -173
- LAS Odds to Win: +143
- Total: 158.5 points
