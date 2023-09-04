Brendan Rodgers vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .202 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.
- Rodgers has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this year (52.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (21.7%).
- In 23 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Rodgers has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In seven games this season (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.261
|AVG
|.140
|.306
|OBP
|.229
|.413
|SLG
|.140
|6
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|14/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 141 1/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.44), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 19th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
