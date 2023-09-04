Drew Waters and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox and Jesse Scholtens on September 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .231.

Waters has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (43 of 74), with multiple hits 13 times (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 74), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has an RBI in 20 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (36.5%), including eight multi-run games (10.8%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .273 AVG .190 .358 OBP .246 .471 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 15 RBI 12 34/12 K/BB 55/10 4 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings