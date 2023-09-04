Edward Olivares -- batting .258 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on September 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .248 with 18 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.2%), including more than one RBI in 3.6% of his games.

In 28 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Other Royals Players vs the White Sox

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .250 AVG .247 .291 OBP .308 .400 SLG .404 12 XBH 16 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 26/5 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings