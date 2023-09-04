Mike Toglia vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Toglia is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 30, when he went 0-for-4 against the Braves.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .170.
- Toglia has had a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (7.1%).
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (9.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Toglia has had an RBI in 10 games this year.
- He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (40.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.192
|AVG
|.147
|.272
|OBP
|.183
|.260
|SLG
|.324
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|5
|26/8
|K/BB
|24/2
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 25th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 141 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.44), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 19th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.