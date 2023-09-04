On Monday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 28 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .235.

In 64.8% of his 128 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has had at least one RBI in 23.4% of his games this season (30 of 128), with two or more RBI 13 times (10.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .234 AVG .236 .308 OBP .302 .373 SLG .418 20 XBH 25 7 HR 6 26 RBI 20 71/27 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings