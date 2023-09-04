The Kansas City Royals and Nelson Velazquez (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has five doubles, nine home runs and six walks while hitting .239.

Velazquez has gotten at least one hit in 53.6% of his games this season (15 of 28), with at least two hits six times (21.4%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (32.1%, and 9.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 11 games this season (39.3%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (17.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 28 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .353 AVG .097 .450 OBP .125 .824 SLG .290 4 XBH 2 2 HR 2 5 RBI 4 4/3 K/BB 10/0 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings