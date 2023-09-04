The Los Angeles Angels (64-73) will look for Luis Rengifo to prolong an 11-game hitting streak versus the Baltimore Orioles (85-51), on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The probable starters are Grayson Rodriguez (4-3) for the Orioles and Kenny Rosenberg for the Angels.

Orioles vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (4-3, 5.03 ERA) vs Rosenberg - LAA (0-0, 6.43 ERA)

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

The Orioles will hand the ball to Rodriguez (4-3) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 5.03, a 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.344.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 647 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 198 home runs, third in the league.

The Angels have gone 9-for-18 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenny Rosenberg

Rosenberg will start for the Angels, his first this season.

The 28-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of two appearances so far.

In his two games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .310 against him. He has a 6.43 ERA and averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings.

