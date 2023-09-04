In the series opener on Monday, September 4, Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) as they square off against the Colorado Rockies (50-86), who will counter with Peter Lambert. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +200. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (10-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-5, 4.95 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 57 times and won 35, or 61.4%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 45, or 37.5%, of the 120 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+270)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.