Royals vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.
The White Sox are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Royals (-160). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Royals
|-160
|+135
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- The Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.
Explore More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've gone 3-12 in those games.
- Kansas City has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
- The Royals have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In the 138 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Kansas City, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-67-3).
- The Royals have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|24-45
|18-51
|19-36
|23-59
|31-71
|11-24
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.