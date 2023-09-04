Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

The White Sox are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Royals (-160). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -160 +135 9 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

The Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've gone 3-12 in those games.

Kansas City has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Royals have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 138 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Kansas City, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-67-3).

The Royals have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-45 18-51 19-36 23-59 31-71 11-24

