Monday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (42-96) against the Chicago White Sox (53-84) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 4.

The probable starters are Cole Ragans (5-4) for the Royals and Jesse Scholtens (1-6) for the White Sox.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Royals have a record of 1-2.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.

The Royals have been favorites in 15 games this season and won three (20%) of those contests.

Kansas City has played as favorites of -155 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 60.8% chance to win.

Kansas City has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 551 (four per game).

The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule