After hitting .244 with a triple, three home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.315), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (152) this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 135 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.9% of them.

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.0% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 46.7% of his games this year (63 of 135), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 68 .295 AVG .255 .328 OBP .303 .554 SLG .445 33 XBH 27 17 HR 11 54 RBI 30 48/14 K/BB 60/16 14 SB 25

White Sox Pitching Rankings