The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the White Sox.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .235 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Waters will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last games.

In 58.7% of his games this season (44 of 75), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 10.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has driven home a run in 21 games this season (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (37.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .280 AVG .190 .362 OBP .246 .472 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 17 RBI 12 34/12 K/BB 55/10 4 SB 7

