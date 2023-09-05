Maikel Garcia vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .285 with 19 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Garcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 during his last outings.
- In 72 of 102 games this season (70.6%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 39 games this season (38.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40 of 102 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.322
|AVG
|.245
|.357
|OBP
|.300
|.432
|SLG
|.326
|17
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|17
|39/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|10
|SB
|10
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (6-7) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.98 ERA and 176 strikeouts through 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.98), 48th in WHIP (1.470), and sixth in K/9 (10.7).
