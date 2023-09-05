Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 53.6% of his games this year (59 of 110), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 110), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 56 .237 AVG .218 .297 OBP .244 .358 SLG .368 15 XBH 14 3 HR 7 21 RBI 23 37/14 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings