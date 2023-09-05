Tuesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) versus the Colorado Rockies (50-87) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on September 5.

The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland (5-14) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: ARID
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.
  • When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The Rockies have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).
  • The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 121 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (37.2%) in those games.
  • Colorado has a mark of 10-39 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Colorado is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (603 total runs).
  • The Rockies have pitched to a 5.65 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 30 Braves L 7-3 Kyle Freeland vs Darius Vines
September 1 Blue Jays L 13-9 Chris Flexen vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
September 2 Blue Jays W 8-7 Ty Blach vs Yusei Kikuchi
September 3 Blue Jays L 7-5 Chase Anderson vs Kevin Gausman
September 4 @ Diamondbacks L 4-2 Peter Lambert vs Merrill Kelly
September 5 @ Diamondbacks - Kyle Freeland vs Brandon Pfaadt
September 6 @ Diamondbacks - Chris Flexen vs Zach Davies
September 8 @ Giants - Ty Blach vs Kyle Harrison
September 9 @ Giants - Austin Gomber vs Alex Cobb
September 10 @ Giants - Peter Lambert vs Logan Webb
September 11 Cubs - Kyle Freeland vs Jordan Wicks

