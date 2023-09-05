The Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) and the Colorado Rockies (50-87) will square off on Tuesday, September 5 at Chase Field, with Brandon Pfaadt starting for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland toeing the rubber for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-210). The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (1-7, 6.21 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (5-14, 5.18 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 58 times and won 36, or 62.1%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 6-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 3-2 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 121 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (37.2%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 10-39 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

