Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals meet Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in MLB play with 136 home runs. They average one per game.

Kansas City is 23rd in baseball with a .396 slugging percentage.

The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (563 total).

The Royals are 29th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Royals' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).

The Royals have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.404).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Aug. 26, the righty threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Singer heads into this game with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Singer will try to record his 21st game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Angel Zerpa Andre Jackson 9/1/2023 Red Sox W 13-2 Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox L 9-5 Home Alec Marsh Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Taylor Clarke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox W 12-1 Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brady Singer Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Greinke Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/11/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease

