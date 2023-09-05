Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (43-96) will host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (53-85) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, September 5, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. A 9.5-run total is set for this matchup.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (8-10, 5.15 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (6-7, 4.98 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Royals and White Sox game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favorites in 16 games this season and won four (25%) of those contests.

The Royals have a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Royals went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (32.6%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 23-50 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115) Drew Waters 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.