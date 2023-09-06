Robert Austin Wynns vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .191.
- Wynns has a hit in 18 of 36 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- In five games this season (13.9%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this season (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.167
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.45, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
