Bobby Witt Jr. vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (hitting .209 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.314), slugging percentage (.499) and total hits (153) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 102nd and he is 21st in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 92 games this year (of 136 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 19.9% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 51 games this year (37.5%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 63 of 136 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.293
|AVG
|.255
|.326
|OBP
|.303
|.551
|SLG
|.445
|34
|XBH
|27
|17
|HR
|11
|55
|RBI
|30
|49/14
|K/BB
|60/16
|14
|SB
|25
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
