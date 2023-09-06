As of now the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -200

-200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Chiefs games hit the over.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the with 413.6 total yards per game.

The Chiefs picked up seven wins at home last season and seven on the road.

Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and picked up 358 yards.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and picked up 291 yards (17.1 per game).

Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 3 September 24 Bears - +6000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +4500 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +4500 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1100 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

