Drew Waters vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Drew Waters (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .231 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Waters has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Waters has driven home a run in 21 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (28 of 76), with two or more runs eight times (10.5%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.271
|AVG
|.190
|.352
|OBP
|.246
|.457
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|36/12
|K/BB
|55/10
|4
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (193 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .216 batting average against him.
