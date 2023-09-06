Maikel Garcia vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on September 6 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .284 with 19 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Garcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 in his last games.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has homered in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.9% of his games this year, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (39.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.319
|AVG
|.245
|.354
|OBP
|.300
|.436
|SLG
|.326
|18
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|17
|41/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|10
|SB
|10
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (193 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.87 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.