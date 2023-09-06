Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on September 6 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .284 with 19 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 29 walks.

Garcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 in his last games.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has homered in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.9% of his games this year, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (39.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .319 AVG .245 .354 OBP .300 .436 SLG .326 18 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 17 41/14 K/BB 50/15 10 SB 10

White Sox Pitching Rankings