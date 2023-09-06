On Wednesday, Matt Beaty (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is hitting .241 with four doubles and six walks.

Beaty has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not homered in his 28 games this year.

Beaty has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (25%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .227 AVG .258 .370 OBP .378 .227 SLG .387 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 5/1 K/BB 6/5 0 SB 0

