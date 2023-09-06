MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on September 6 at 7:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the White Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .239 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.

In 65.4% of his 130 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 36.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (6.9%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 61 .242 AVG .236 .318 OBP .302 .389 SLG .418 21 XBH 25 8 HR 6 28 RBI 20 72/29 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings