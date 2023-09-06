The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the White Sox.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has five doubles, 11 home runs and seven walks while batting .250.

Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (36.7%), homering in 10.2% of his trips to the dish.

Velazquez has driven in a run in 13 games this season (43.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 56.7% of his games this year (17 of 30), with two or more runs four times (13.3%).

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .353 AVG .097 .450 OBP .125 .824 SLG .290 4 XBH 2 2 HR 2 5 RBI 4 4/3 K/BB 10/0 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings