After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zach Davies) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .279 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Jones enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Jones has had a hit in 50 of 81 games this season (61.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (23.5%).

In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

Jones has driven home a run in 25 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 34 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 43 .287 AVG .272 .378 OBP .347 .512 SLG .503 14 XBH 20 7 HR 7 22 RBI 22 36/18 K/BB 68/17 9 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings