Zach Davies and Chris Flexen are the projected starters when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies play on Wednesday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+180). A 9.5-run over/under has been set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -225 +180 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies are 4-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (seven of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 46, or 37.7%, of the 122 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 3-32 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 62 of its 137 games with a total this season.

In 34 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 20-14-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-38 22-49 20-33 31-54 32-63 19-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.