How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar at Chase Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 3:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 135 home runs as a team.
- Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored 606 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
- The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.62) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.525 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Flexen (1-6) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-9
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Kevin Gausman
|9/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Merrill Kelly
|9/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Zach Davies
|9/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Harrison
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Alex Cobb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Logan Webb
|9/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
|9/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Javier Assad
