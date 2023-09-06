The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar at Chase Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 3:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 135 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 606 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.62) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.525 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen (1-6) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Blue Jays L 13-9 Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Home Chase Anderson Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Alex Cobb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.