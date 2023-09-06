Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks on September 6, 2023
Player prop bet options for Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Wednesday (at 3:40 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI (123 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .248/.329/.450 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 64 RBI (126 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.290/.422 on the year.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 1
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zach Davies Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Davies Stats
- Zach Davies (2-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 15th start of the season.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Davies will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Davies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 26
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Braves
|Jul. 18
|3.2
|8
|9
|9
|1
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|6
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 4
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 67 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped 40 bases.
- He's slashing .282/.362/.525 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 136 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 90 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .273/.348/.526 on the season.
- Walker brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two home runs and three RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 3
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
