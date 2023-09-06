Player prop bet options for Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Wednesday (at 3:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI (123 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .248/.329/.450 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Ezequiel Tovar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 64 RBI (126 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.290/.422 on the year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Davies Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Davies Stats

Zach Davies (2-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Davies will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Davies Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Sep. 1 6.0 4 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Aug. 26 5.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Braves Jul. 18 3.2 8 9 9 1 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 5.1 4 3 3 6 2 vs. Mets Jul. 4 5.2 5 4 4 6 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 67 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped 40 bases.

He's slashing .282/.362/.525 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 136 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 90 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.348/.526 on the season.

Walker brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two home runs and three RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

