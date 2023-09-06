Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. A 9.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -125 +105 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Royals have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Royals and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won five of the 17 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (29.4%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Kansas City has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Royals have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Kansas City has played in 140 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-67-3).

The Royals are 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-45 18-51 20-36 24-59 33-71 11-24

