Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox hit the field against Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

7:40 PM ET

Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 139 total home runs.

Kansas City is 22nd in baseball, slugging .397.

The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Kansas City has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (570 total runs).

The Royals rank 28th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Royals strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Kansas City has a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.405).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (4-15) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 4-15 with a 6.11 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Lyles enters this outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Lyles enters this matchup with 23 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Red Sox W 13-2 Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox L 9-5 Home Alec Marsh Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Taylor Clarke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox W 12-1 Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brady Singer Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Greinke Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/11/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint

