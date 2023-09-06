Jordan Lyles will toe the rubber for the Kansas City Royals (44-96) on Wednesday, September 6 versus the Chicago White Sox (53-86), who will answer with Touki Toussaint. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+100). The over/under is 10 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (4-15, 6.11 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (2-7, 4.87 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have won five, or 29.4%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Royals have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Kansas City has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Royals went 2-2 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The White Sox have won in 30, or 32.3%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 26-54 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

