Wednesday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (44-96) and Chicago White Sox (53-86) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on September 6.

The Royals will give the nod to Jordan Lyles (4-15) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (2-7).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Royals have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won five, or 29.4%, of those games.

This season Kansas City has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 54.5% chance to win.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 570 (4.1 per game).

The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule