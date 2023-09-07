When Jerick McKinnon takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)

McKinnon ran for 291 yards on 72 attempts (17.1 ypg) last season. He scored one rushing TD. In additoin, McKinnon caught 56 passes for 512 yards (30.1 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

He scored a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He had a touchdown catch seven times last season out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions twice.

Jerick McKinnon Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 4 22 0 3 27 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 12 0 2 4 1 Week 3 @Colts 7 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 2 -1 0 1 1 0 Week 5 Raiders 8 53 0 2 19 0 Week 6 Bills 2 1 0 3 29 0 Week 7 @49ers 2 12 0 2 36 0 Week 9 Titans 3 4 0 6 40 0 Week 10 Jaguars 1 2 0 6 56 0 Week 11 @Chargers 6 24 0 1 0 0 Week 12 Rams 0 0 0 3 26 0 Week 13 @Bengals 8 51 0 2 9 1 Week 14 @Broncos 6 22 0 7 112 2 Week 15 @Texans 10 52 1 8 70 1 Week 16 Seahawks 5 7 0 3 31 1 Week 17 Broncos 2 4 0 5 52 2 Week 18 @Raiders 2 6 0 2 0 1 Divisional Jaguars 11 25 0 0 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 4 1 0 2 17 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 4 34 0 3 15 0

