Will Justin Watson cash his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Detroit Lions on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Think Watson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Watson put together a good campaign a season ago, putting up two receiving TDs and 315 yards (18.5 per game).

Watson had a receiving touchdown in two of 17 games last year, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Justin Watson Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 2 2 50 1 Week 3 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 6 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 2 1 4 1 Week 9 Titans 5 2 37 0 Week 10 Jaguars 1 1 12 0 Week 11 @Chargers 4 3 67 0 Week 12 Rams 2 2 26 0 Week 13 @Bengals 1 1 15 0 Week 14 @Broncos 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 4 0 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 2 1 27 0 Week 18 @Raiders 2 1 67 0 Divisional Jaguars 1 1 12 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 2 2 18 0

Rep Justin Watson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.