Lamical Perine, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 150th among RBs; 963rd overall), posted 0.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 143rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Kansas City Chiefs RB.

Is Perine on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Lamical Perine Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 3.10 10.03 - Overall Rank 483 539 863 Position Rank 115 139 150

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Perine and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.