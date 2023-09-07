Montrell Washington, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 115th among WRs; 341st overall), posted 1.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 164th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Kansas City Chiefs WR.

Montrell Washington Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.20 0.00 - Overall Rank 537 547 341 Position Rank 203 196 115

Montrell Washington 2022 Stats

Washington received got nine targets last season and converted them into four receptions for 2 yards, averaging 0.1 yards per contest.

In Week 2 last year against the Houston Texans, Washington posted a season-high 1.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: zero receptions, zero yards.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 6 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- Washington ended up with -2.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, zero yards, on one target.

Montrell Washington 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Texans 1.9 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 5 Colts 0.9 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers -2.0 1 1 0 0 Week 7 Jets 0.2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Panthers -0.2 3 1 -3 0 Week 13 @Ravens -0.1 1 0 0 0

