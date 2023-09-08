Brendan Rodgers vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the hill, on September 8 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .218 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.
- Rodgers is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Rodgers has had a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), including multiple hits six times (23.1%).
- In 26 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rodgers has driven in a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.261
|AVG
|.182
|.306
|OBP
|.250
|.413
|SLG
|.182
|6
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|14/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Harrison (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
