On Friday, Drew Waters (.257 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .236 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Waters has had a hit in 45 of 77 games this year (58.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.5%).

He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (21 of 77), with more than one RBI six times (7.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (36.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .280 AVG .190 .362 OBP .246 .462 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 17 RBI 12 36/13 K/BB 55/10 5 SB 7

