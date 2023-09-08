Drew Waters vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Drew Waters (.257 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the White Sox.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .236 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 45 of 77 games this year (58.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.5%).
- He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (21 of 77), with more than one RBI six times (7.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (36.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.280
|AVG
|.190
|.362
|OBP
|.246
|.462
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|36/13
|K/BB
|55/10
|5
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kikuchi will look to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.63), 35th in WHIP (1.260), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
