The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Friday, September 8, 2023 against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0). The over/under is 58.5 for this game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best in the FBS by totaling 48 points per game. The Jayhawks rank 53rd on defense (17 points allowed per game). In terms of total yards, Illinois ranks 75th in the FBS (374 total yards per game) and 98th on defense (416 total yards allowed per contest).

Kansas vs. Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: ESPN2

Kansas vs Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -3 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -155 +130

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels passed for 2,014 yards (154.9 per game), completing 66.1% of his throws, with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games last year.

Also, Daniels rushed for 419 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Devin Neal scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 1,090 yards (83.8 per game).

Neal also had 21 receptions for 183 yards and one TD.

In 13 games a season ago, Jason Bean threw for 1,280 yards (98.5 per game), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64%.

On the ground, Bean scored four touchdowns and accumulated 222 yards.

Luke Grimm had 52 receptions for 623 yards (47.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games last year, Kenny Logan Jr. recorded 86 tackles and two interceptions.

Lonnie Phelps had 50 tackles, 10 TFL, and seven sacks.

Craig Young had 4.5 sacks to go with five TFL, 54 tackles, and one interception in 13 games a season ago.

Rich Miller totaled one sack to go with two TFL, 72 tackles, and one interception in 13 games.

