Kyle Isbel vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .232 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Isbel has had a hit in 42 of 76 games this year (55.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 76), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel has driven home a run in 22 games this year (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year (27 of 76), with two or more runs seven times (9.2%).
Other Royals Players vs the Blue Jays
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.232
|AVG
|.233
|.254
|OBP
|.270
|.344
|SLG
|.403
|10
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|14
|21/3
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi (9-5) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.63), 35th in WHIP (1.260), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
